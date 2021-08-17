PennDOT to Host State College Area Connector (SCAC) Project Booth at Centre Grange Fair
Clearfield, PA – Starting Friday, August 20, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will host a display booth at the Centre County Grange Fair. PennDOT staff and project consultant staff will be available in the booth each day from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The booth will be located in Building 11 on the fair grounds.
The purpose of the PEL study is to identify existing and projected transportation issues within the study area through engineering and environmental investigations as well as public and stakeholder engagement, create a corridor vision, and identify viable solutions to address transportation needs.
Attendees at the Grange Fair are encouraged to stop by the PennDOT booth to learn more about the project and get a reminder card listing the upcoming in-person public meeting. The public meeting is currently scheduled for September 22 and 23 at the Wyndham Garden near Boalsburg.
MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, (814) 765-0598
