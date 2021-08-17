Submit Release
PennDOT to Host State College Area Connector (SCAC) Project Booth at Centre Grange Fair

Clearfield, PA – Starting Friday, August 20, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will host a display booth at the Centre County Grange Fair. PennDOT staff and project consultant staff will be available in the booth each day from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The booth will be located in Building 11 on the fair grounds.

For the past year, PennDOT has offered information on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. Overall information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/SCAC.

The purpose of the PEL study is to identify existing and projected transportation issues within the study area through engineering and environmental investigations as well as public and stakeholder engagement, create a corridor vision, and identify viable solutions to address transportation needs. 

Attendees at the Grange Fair are encouraged to stop by the PennDOT booth to learn more about the project and get a reminder card listing the upcoming in-person public meeting. The public meeting is currently scheduled for September 22 and 23 at the Wyndham Garden near Boalsburg. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, (814) 765-0598

# # #

