Coronavirus: 13 European countries provide urgent assistance to Tunisia

To help Tunisia cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worrying health situation within the country, the European Union and its member states continue to mobilise emergency aid via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Several member states reacted to Tunisia's request, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Latvia, Czechia, Croatia and Romania. Close to 1.3 million vaccine doses, and almost 8 million face masks, along with antigen tests, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, nursing beds and other vital medical equipment have been already delivered. Furthermore, a medical team from Romania arrived on 9 August in Tunis to provide additional support. More deliveries are expected to arrive throughout the month.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: “I thank all the EU member states who promptly responded to Tunisia's request for assistance and the European Civil Protection Mechanism that made this possible thanks to a swift coordination. This is a true example of the spirit of solidarity that drives the EU operations. Together with member states, the EU will keep ensuring international access to vaccines, medical equipment and other support to end the pandemic.”

In addition, the EU has released €700,000 from its Epidemics Tool to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Tunisia. The funding will help to address immediate and critical needs related to COVID-19 case management. It will also be used for coordination and support of the vaccination campaign in Tunisia.

