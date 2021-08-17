Body Composition Analyzers Market Size to cross $596 million by 2025 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Research Report
Upsurge in obese population, rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the global market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of handheld and portable body fat analyzers is expected to increase among the population, owing to sedentary lifestyle and hectic schedules, which is cumulatively expected to boost the body composition analyzers market for home users.
As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body composition analyzers market accounted for $356 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key winning strategies, market size & projections, major segments, and competitive landscape.
Increase in obese population, proactive initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, and rise in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and strict regulations regarding usage of body composition analyzers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the number of gyms and health clubs would create new opportunities in the market.
Fitness clubs & wellness centers segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2025. This is due to increase in health consciousness among the population and significant surge in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. Home user segment would register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the greater adoption of handheld and portable body composition analyzers to gain constant access. The research also analyzes hospitals and others.
The bio-impedance analyzer segment held the major share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to lower cost and convenience offered by them in comparison to other analyzers. However, the air displacement plethysmography equipment segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in accuracy provided by these equipment and surge in awareness regarding bod pods.
Bio-impedance analyzer segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to low cost and convenience offered by them as compared to other analyzers. However, air displacement plethysmography equipment segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the higher accuracy provided by them and rise in awareness about bod pods. The research also analyzes skinfold caliper, dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others.
North America contributed nearly two-fifth share of the total market in terms of revenue by 2017 and would maintain its lead by 2025 due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and continuous R&D initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in fitness clubs & wellness centers, and rise in obese population across developing countries.
The key market players discussed in the report include Omron Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Cosmed S.R.L., GE Healthcare, Jawon Medical Co., Ltd., Tanita Corporation, Rjl Systems, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Bodystat Ltd., and Seca GmbH & Co. Kg. They have adopted different strategies such as partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
