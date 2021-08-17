Sperm Bank Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis Report, Growth & Key Business Strategies Till 2027
Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance across the globe drive the growth
Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance across the globe drive the growth of the global sperm bank market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.
— Onkar Sumant
According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenario:
The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.
Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.
Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor type, service type, and region.
Based on donor type, the known donor segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The sperm storage segment to rule the roost-
Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.
The known donor segment to retain its dominance by 2027-
By donor type, the known donor segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of global sperm bank market. Simultaneously, this segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to advancements in cryopreservation techniques used in storage of donor sperms, and supporting government regulations for children born with donor gametes.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.
Front runners in the industry-
· Cryos International
· European Sperm Bank
· Fairfax Cryobank
· New England Cryogenic Center
· Indian Spermtech
· Babyquest Cryobank
· California Cryobank
· Androcryos
· Nordic Cryobank Group
· Xytex Sperm Bank
