U.S. Protein Supplement Market to Generate $3,585.07 Million by 2028 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

U.S. Protein Supplement Market

The U.S. protein supplement market is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period owing to various factors such as increase in obesity rates.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Protein Supplement Market size is projected to reach $3,585.07 million by 2028 from $1,922.50 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids.

Rise in awareness among people for health & fitness, surge in disposable income, and increase in demand for supplement from the Millennial population drive the growth of the U.S. Protein Supplement Market. In addition, alarming rise in obesity rates supplements the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives and side-effects and negative publicity & claims hinder the market. On the contrary, increase in demand from the young population is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (165 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12303

Covid-19 scenario:
• Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have become concerned about their health and wellness. More and more people are more conscious about their dietary decisions, immunity, and weight gain, which favored the demand for protein supplements.
• Chronic illnesses such as diabetes and obesity could increase the chance of getting infected with Covid-19. Thus, the demand for protein supplements increased in the U.S. to combat such diseases and lead a healthier lifestyle.

U.S. Protein Supplement Market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source, gender, age group, and distribution channel.

Based on type, the soy protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the whey protein segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of form, the RTD liquid segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the powder segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12303?reqfor=covid

The U.S. Protein Supplement Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Corp., Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Bob's Red Mill, Nutiva Inc., and MusclePharm Corporation.

