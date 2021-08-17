LED Market Top Industry Players Analysis & Forecast to 2018-2024 | Nichia Corporation, Osram GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V.
LED is expected to take over the conventional CFL and CCFL lighting market due to advanced features.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "LED Market by Product Type (LED Lamps, LED Fixtures), by Device Configuration (Pinned LED, Chip on Board LED, Surface-mounted LED, Others), by Technology (Basic LED, High Brightness LED, OLED, Ultra Violet LED, Polymer), by End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor, Architectural) and by Application (Automotive, General Lighting, Backlighting, Signal & Signage, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global LED Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading LED end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2024. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global LED market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Top 10 leading companies in the global LED market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and LED products and services. The key players operating in the global LED industry include Nichia Corporation, Osram GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung Electonics, Everlight Electronics, Cree Inc., LG Innotek, Lumens Co., Ltd. and GE Lighting Solutions.
Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.
Key Benefits
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current LED market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2018-2024 determine the prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the LED industry.
Highlights of the Report
Competitive landscape of the LED Market.
Revenue generated by each segment of the LED market by 2024.
Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the LED industry.
Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
Top impacting factors of the LED market.
