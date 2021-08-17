Explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular disease
SMi Group reports: 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference taking place on the 22nd-23rd of November 2021, in LondonLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 50% of the global population predicted to have complications in their sight within the next few decades, ophthalmic medicine is set to become one of the biggest industries in pharmaceuticals.
We have a great agenda for the upcoming conference in November covering hot topics on ophthalmic drug delivery, challenges and breakthroughs in drug discovery, ocular gene therapy and the future of ophthalmic drug delivery.
Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/einpr4
Keynote address: From the trabecular meshwork to the retina – Ophthalmological research at Aerie
• Update on Aerie’s ROCK & combination treatments for glaucoma, including our 2021 approval in the EU and ongoing clinical trials in Japan
• Aerie’s ongoing clinical and preclinical studies for retinal diseases, including the clinical programs for AR-1105, and AR-13503
• Introduction to AR-15512, a clinical candidate for Dry Eye disease
• Future outlook for glaucoma treatment and for long-term ocular dosing for the treatment of ocular disease
Mitchell De long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Design and characteristics of a sustained release local ocular formulation of carboxyamidotriazole, a safe and effective antiangeogenic with a novel mechanism of action
• Established systemic safety in cancer trials
• Safety and effi cacy in ocular preclinical models
• Novel mechanism of action, ORAI1 inhibition
• Design and characteristics of durable local ocular formulation
Alan Franklin, CEO, ForwardVue Pharma
New mechanism of action anti-inflammatory analgesic for the treatment of ocular pain
• TA-A001: a new CB2 receptor agonist for the treatment of ocular pain and infl ammation
• SmartCelle technology to deliver TA-A001 to the eye
• SmartCelle TA-001 in preclinical models of acute pain, corneal surgery, uveitis and retinopathy
Damon smith, CEO, Tallc inc
For topical Drug Delivery to the retina — Design the right Drug
• “Purpose engineering” to design OTT166 selective integrin antagonist
• Review of preclinical research demonstrating delivery and activity of OTT166 with eye drop dosing
• Clinical research results with OTT166 in diabetic retinal disease and wAMD to date, plans for Phase 2
Kerrie Brady, Chief Executive Officer, Ocuterra Therapeutics
