Energy Drinks Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $86.01 Billion By 2026, At CAGR Of 7.20%
A latest research report by Allied Market Research, the Energy Drinks Market expects to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Drinks Market by Type (General Energy Drink, Energy Shots, and Others), Form (Organic and Conventional), End User (Professional and Personal Use), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Retail Stores, Medical Stores, and Other Outlets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global energy drinks market generated $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $86.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026.
Increased demand for energy drinks as it offers various desirable effects such as improved memory, fast recovery and increased prominence among young generation have propelled the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, presence of alternatives including green tea and ginger root tea hinders the market growth. On the contrary, inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Based on type, the non-alcoholic energy drink segment contributed the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, owing to significant increase in prominence among teenagers along with rise in health consciousness among people. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers detailed analysis of the alcoholic segment.
Based on end user, the adult and teenager segments together accounted for nearly five-sixths of total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the adult segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in consumption of energy drinks among adult population of athletes and corporates who need to improve their performance.
Based on regions, North America and Asia-Pacific regions together contributed for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in demand for convenience beverages, widespread media exposure, and innovative marketing strategies of energy companies. The report also analyzes other regions including Europe and LAMEA.
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Red Bull GmbH, Rockstar Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Energy, Big Red, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., National Beverage Corp., and Coca Cola Company.
