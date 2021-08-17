Submit Release
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita Holds Talks with US Ambassador, Special Envoy for Libya

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, held talks on Monday, August 16, 2021, with the US Ambassador and Special Envoy for Libya, Mr. Richard Norland.

At the end of these talks, Mr. Norland said that his country is very grateful to the useful role played by Morocco to support the political process in Libya.

"The role that Morocco plays in the region to support the political process in Libya is very useful" and the United States of America is "very grateful", stressed the US diplomat.

The meeting between MFA Nasser Bourita and Mr. Norland covered several topics, including the upcoming elections in Libya, scheduled for December. "Now is the time to establish the constitutional and legal basis for these elections," concluded Mr. Norland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

