Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,662 in the last 365 days.

UNSMIL condemns latest obstruction of the Man-Made river

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

On 14 August, armed actors forced the closure of the eastern branch of the Man-Made River. The closure threatens the water security for millions of people in Libya and risks provoking a humanitarian crisis. Any obstruction of vital infrastructure, such as the Man-Made River, is a violation of international human rights and humanitarian law and is particularly reprehensible when committed to extort political concessions.  Such acts are similar to a form of collective punishment of people, can never be justified and all perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

UNSMIL reiterates that access to water and water supply should never be politicised. The Mission urges all actors to work in the national interest of Libya and all people in Libya to ensure the water supply is resumed immediately and that water infrastructure is both respected and protected.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

UNSMIL condemns latest obstruction of the Man-Made river

Distribution channels: Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.