Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Calls with Foreign Ministers of Algeria, Turkey and Britain

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held Monday phone calls with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ramtane Lamamra, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, and HE Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab.

The latest security and political developments in Afghanistan were reviewed during the phone calls. 

