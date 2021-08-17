Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Liquid Biopsy Market 2021-2030

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $3.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The liquid biopsy market is expected to reach $7.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18%. Government funds for refining cancer detection drive the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2815&type=smp

The liquid biopsy market consists of sales of liquid biopsy services and related products used to detect cancer at an early stage. Liquid biopsy is an easy and minimally invasive technology which involves test done on a blood sample to detect the DNA from tumor cells in the blood. Unlike surgical biopsies it allows medical doctors to find a tumor through a blood test. The liquid biopsy helps in planning further treatment for cancer.

Trends In The Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new product launches, to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and services, to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, In August 2020, Personalis, Inc., a USA based advanced cancer genomics company, revealed the introduction of NeXT Liquid Biopsy, a high-performance, exome-scale, tumor-profiling device that uses blood samples from innovative solid tumor cancer patients. NeXT Liquid Biopsy, combined with Personalis' leading immunoid NeXT tissue profiling tool, allows a more detailed immuno-genomics image of the tumor which can now be tracked over time from blood samples. These abilities can enable biopharmaceutical businesses improve their knowledge of tumor biology, specifically resistance mechanisms, to help create next-generation cancer therapies. Thus, companies are investing in the development of new products in the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segments:

The global liquid biopsy market is further segmented based on product, end user, clinical application and geography.

By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

By Geography: The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Liquid Biopsy Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-biopsy-market-global-report

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid biopsy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global liquid biopsy market, liquid biopsy global market share, liquid biopsy global market players, liquid biopsy global market segments and geographies, liquid biopsy global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid biopsy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Liquid Biopsy Market Organizations Covered: QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Biocept, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2021:

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-oncology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Products (Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), By Method (Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging), By Application (Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-devices-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/