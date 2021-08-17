Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the search engine optimization services market is expected to grow from $46.66 billion in 2020 to $50.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $103.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals and social media market.

The search engine optimization services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of SEO advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites. Search engine optimization companies advise their clients in optimizing their websites and their content to enhance the websites’ visibility in search results. The search engine optimization services market is segmented into agencies SEO services and freelancer SEO services.

Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Segments:

The global search engine optimization services market is further segmented based on type, organization, end-user industry and geography.

By Type: Agencies SEO Services, Freelancer SEO Services

By Organisation: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry: Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate, Others

By Geography: The global search engine optimization services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific search engine optimization services market accounts for the largest share in the global search engine optimization services market.

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides search engine optimization services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global search engine optimization services market, search engine optimization services global market share, search engine optimization services global market players, search engine optimization services global market segments and geographies, search engine optimization services global market market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The search engine optimization services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Search Engine Optimization Services Market Organizations Covered: Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask, Yahoo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

