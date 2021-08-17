Global Genomics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Genomics Market 2021-2030

Genomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Genomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the genomics market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The genomics market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market.

The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

Trends In The Global Genomics Market

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2018, NanoString Technologies, Inc., a USA-based biotech company, specialized in developing cancer diagnostics tools launched a CAR-T characterization panel, a new gene expression panel for the molecular characterization of CAR-T cells in research, development, and manufacturing. The panel was developed in partnership with eight leading CAR-T therapy centers and helps in ease of workflow and aims to advance the field of CAR-T therapy.

Global Genomics Market Segments:

The global genomics market is further segmented based on product type, process, end user and geography.

By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software), Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)

By Process: Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis

By End User: Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography: The global genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genomics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genomics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global genomics market, genomics market share, genomics market players, genomics market segments and geographies, genomics market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The genomics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Genomics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Genomics Market Organizations Covered: 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc. and Diagnologix LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

