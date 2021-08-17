Global Monitor Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Monitor Market 2021-2030

Monitor Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Monitor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the monitor market is expected to grow from $1.83 trillion in 2020 to $1.97 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.22 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9%. The growing internet penetration drives the growth of the monitor market.

The monitor market consists of sales of monitors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide monitors, which are electronic output devices that use a screen to display information in pictorial form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Monitor Market

Advanced technologies are gaining popularity in the monitor industry. Major companies operating in the monitors market are concentrating on creating creative technological solutions for monitors. For Instance, in January 2020, Acer, a Taiwan based hardware and Electronics Corporation launched CG552 K, a 55-inch, 4 K OLED gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-sync, 120Hz adaptive sync athletics. The Acer monitor is fitted with sensors that change brightness automatically according to the light level of the room and switch it off when no one is around.

Global Monitor Market Segments:

The global monitor industry is further segmented based on type, application, resolution and geography.

By Type: Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

By Application: Gaming, Business/Commercial, Personal

By Resolution: 1366*768, 1920* 1080, 1536*864, 1280*720, 1440*900, Others

By Geography: The global monitor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Monitor Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides monitor global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the monitor global market, monitor market share, monitor market players, monitor market segments and geographies, monitor market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The monitor market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Monitor Market Organizations Covered: Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation Inc., AOC International, NEC Display Solutions, Microsoft, Alienware, MSI, Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd., Eizo Corporation, Gechic Corporation, Hannspree Europe Holdings B.V., iiyama Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corporation, Tatung Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

