Global Radio Advertising Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Radio Advertising Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the radio advertising market is expected to grow from $17.41 billion in 2020 to $18.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.4%. Cost-effective routes of advertisement for big and small companies are expected to drive the demand for the radio advertising market.

The radio advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities on the radio. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Radio Advertising Market

The launch of digital radio is gaining popularity in the radio advertising market. Digital radio gives users greater spectral efficiency. For instance, Radio in the UK passed a significant milestone on 17 May 2018. It was found that, for the first time, more than half of Britons have radio access digitally. In 2018, according to Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR), the figures for digital radio have risen by 50.9% in the first three months of 2018 compared to the previous year. Moreover, if digital modulation methods that require more complex transmitters and receivers are used, more information could be transmitted in comparison to traditional analog modulation schemes.

Global Radio Advertising Market Segments:

The global radio advertising market is further segmented based on type, industry and geography.

By Type: Traditional Radio Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising, Satellite Radio Advertising

By Industry Application: BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment

By Geography: The global radio advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radio advertising global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global radio advertising market, radio advertising global market share, radio advertising global market players, radio advertising global market segments and geographies, radio advertising market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The radio advertising global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Radio Advertising Market Organizations Covered: Sirius XM Radio Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Entercom Communications Corp., Cumulus Media Inc., National Public Radio Inc., Strategic Media Inc., The Radio Agency, Jacob Tyler, Sid Lee, Citizen Group, Gumas, Division of Labor, Kiosk, Neff.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

