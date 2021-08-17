Global Dental Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Dental Services Market 2021-2030

Dental Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dental Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental services market is expected to grow from $3.66 trillion in 2020 to $4.35 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.52 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increase in demand for dental procedures, with rise in awareness regarding medical conditions are driving the demand for dental services.

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science. The dental services market is segmented into general dentistry; oral surgery; orthodontics and prosthodontics; and other dental services.

Trends In The Global Dental Services Market

The dental services industry is experiencing a change in its delivery model through dental service organizations or dental support organizations (DSOs) giving rise to more corporate or group practices. DSOs are independent business support centers that contract with dental services providers and provide critical business management and support to dental practices, including non-clinical operations. The DSOs are facilitating more in-house treatments such as orthodontics, endodontic and oral maxillofacial surgery instead of being referred to a separate specialist. Group practices provide improved funding for infrastructure, equipment and expenses associated with hiring specialists. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), in the USA, as of 2017, nearly 16.3% of the dentists were affiliated with dental service organizations.

Global Dental Services Market Segments:

The global dental services market is further segmented based on type, type of procedure, end user gender, type of expenditure and geography.

By Type: General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services

By Type of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-cosmetic Dentistry

By End User Gender: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Geography: The global dental services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American dental services market accounts for the largest share in the global dental services market.

Subsegments Covered: Restorative Services, Preventive Services, Diagnostic Services, Endodontic Surgery, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery (Excluding Implants), Dental Implantation Services, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dental Services Market Organizations Covered: National Health Service, IDH, Aspen Dental.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

