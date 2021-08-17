Global Plasticizers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Plasticizers Market 2021-2030

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Plasticizers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the plasticizers market is expected to grow from $78.91 billion in 2020 to $87.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. Rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contributing to the growth of the plasticizers market.

The plasticizers market consists of sales of plasticizers and related services. Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. The dominant applications are for rubber, resins and plastics especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalates plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material's plasticity. The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is growing rapidly due to increased demand of eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing and is driving the growth of the plasticizers market.

The global plasticizers market is further segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type: Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates

By Application: Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global plasticizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plasticizers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plasticizers market, plasticizers global market share, plasticizers global market players, plasticizers global market segments and geographies, plasticizers global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The plasticizers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Plasticizers Market Organizations Covered: Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Shandong Hongxin Chemicals, Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers, Clariant International, Adeka, Kao Corporation, Lanxess AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

