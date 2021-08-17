Higher Education Technology Market to Hit USD 169.72 Billion by 2028; Increasing Spending on Learning to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market for Higher Education Technology: Oracle Corporation, Astera Software, VMware, Inc, ServiceNow, Inc, Unifyed, Blackbaud, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Verizon, Blackboard Inc., CDW LLC.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global higher education technology market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 169.72 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "Higher Education Technology Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 77.66 billion in 2020.

In this technologically advanced world, many institutes and universities are adopting unique methods to transform teaching. They combine technology with theory and practical studies to bring out the best output from students to tackle real-world problems. Many universities seek help from tech giants by joining hands or partnering with them to promote higher studies. For instance, in June 2021, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Grainger College of Engineering announced a partnership with the IBM Corporation to strengthen the college's workforce and research development efforts in various fields such as AI/ML, quantum information technology, and environmental sustainability. Such initiatives are expected to drive market growth.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/higher-education-market-104503

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic brought the world to a halt. Many educational institutes were temporarily shut. For instance, Boston College Center for International Higher Education reported that around 220 million students were affected globally. Also, as per the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Report, the number of enrollments and admissions fell by 1.3%, with the loss of about 231,000 students compared to the year earlier. However, it has strengthened the online platform and distance learning programs for higher studies. Moreover, the colleges are expected to reopen soon as the vaccination drive has gained pace worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the Higher Education Technology Market is trifurcated into hardware, solutions, and services. Based on learning mode, it is segmented into offline learning and online learning. By end-user, it is segmented into private colleges, community colleges, and state universities.

Based on the end-user, the private colleges segment held a market share of 25.3% in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing number of private institutions and universities.

Finally, based on region, this market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

What does the Report Provide?

The Higher Education Technology Market report for higher education technology provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Higher Education Technology Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/higher-education-market-104503

Drivers & Restraints

Adoption of Digitization by Educational Institute to Favor Market Growth

Education is given utmost importance today, thereby becoming the vital element for people to enroll themselves in college. The ongoing digitization across various countries is stimulating the demand for advanced teaching-learning approaches, which in turn is driving the higher education technology market growth.

On the other hand, many countries are still facing problems in adopting advanced learning programs due to low education funds in the region. Besides the rapidly transforming educational culture, high tuition fees are the major constraints of the market.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain Dominant Backed by Presence of Large Ivy League Colleges

North America held the largest higher education technology market share in 2020 and is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of the world's premier institutes and colleges, such as Ivy League colleges in the U.S. Moreover, the government invests heavily in the region's educational infrastructure.

The Higher Education Technology Market in Europe is expected to gain traction backed by the increasing number of educational institutes that will propel the demand for advanced higher education technology in the forthcoming years.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/higher-education-market-104503

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on providing customized and effective solutions as the students' requirements. Besides, the market's major players are focusing on launching their new branches, partnerships, and collaborations with educational institutes to expand their business portfolio.

Industry Development

July 2020 – Blackboard Inc. announced the launch of Blackboard Retention Coaching. It is a data-driven, scalable, and proactive student retention solution that will enable institutes to facilitate personalized coaching and early student intervention.

Higher Education Technology Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 169.72 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 77.66 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Learning Model; End User; and Geography Growth Drivers Adoption of Digitization by Educational Institute to Favor Market Growth



North America to Remain Dominant Backed by Presence of Large Ivy League Colleges



Pitfalls & Challenges Insufficient State Funding and Higher Tuition Fees to Limit Enrollments

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market for Higher Education Technology:

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Astera Software (California, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

ServiceNow, Inc. (California, United States)

Unifyed (Chicago, Illinois)

Blackbaud, Inc (South Carolina, United States)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Verizon (New York, United States)

Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States)

CDW LLC. (Lincolnshire, Illinois)

Quick Buy - Higher Education Technology Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104503

Table of content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Higher Education Technology Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…!

Have any query? Speak to analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/higher-education-market-104503

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Network Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights