Pandemic causes a surge in Plant-Based Diets and one company is encouraging us to become Flexitarians

Pandemic causes a surge in Plant-Based Diets and Australian company 'Dairy Free Down Under' are encouraging us to become Flexitarians
We are asking people to try the Flexitarian Diet and to take the pressure off themselves, committing to a particular diet can be hard. We'd like them to try swapping out some dairy and meat.”GOLD COAST , QLD, AUSTRALIA , August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 27% Increase in People turning to a Plant-Based Diet During the Pandemic
— Jenny Flanagan DFDU
Through-out the Pandemic plant-based eating saw an increase of 27% and is now valued at $7 billion. People are embracing vegan and plant-based food like never before and here’s why:
• People are seeing the association between factory farming and deadly diseases.
• People have had more time in the kitchen to experiment with plant-based cooking due to the Pandemic.
• The Pandemic has also seen many people re-evaluating their budgets and plant-based cooking is a cheaper option.
• Its sustainable and better for the environment.
Dairy Free Down Under Co-Founder and Director Jenny Flanagan: “I’m not surprised at the increase in plant-based diets as especially with COVID we are all looking at how to keep healthy and boost our immunity. Our customers trust our products as we are Australian owned and made, we have seen a large increase in sales of our premium plant-based alternatives.”
Creativity and Innovation from companies such as ‘Dairy Free Down Under’ has made plant-based and dairy free alternatives not only more delicious but easily accessible to act as substitutes for popular foods such as cheese and dips. A plant-based diet or a plant-rich diet consists mostly or entirely of plant-based foods. Plant-based foods are derived from plants with no animal-sourced foods or artificial ingredients. While a plant-based diet avoids or has limited animal products, it is not necessarily vegan.
Dairy Free Down Under Co-Founder and Director Jenny Flanagan: “We are aware that up to 75% of Australians have a dairy intolerance and have to avoid dairy and look at alternate products, but we are now encouraging all Australian’s to at least try the ‘Flexitarian Diet’ which encourages less meat and more plant-based foods. We’d love people to swap their favourite shredded cheese for our plant-based shredded Mozzarella and discover how yummy a pizza can still be.”
PERFECT PIZZA MELT
Instead of using the fan force selection on your oven, turn the dial around to grill and place your pizza directly under the element on high heat. Allow for approx. 5-10 mins and watch as your dairy-free cheese turns into a melted taste bud sensation giving even the most dairy of dairy cheeses a run for its money.
Dairy Free Down Under products are available in Spar supermarkets, IGA’s Drakes, Foodworks, Ritchies, Go Vita health food stores and independent grocers across the country. You can also order a Vegan Pizza at Pizza Hut with the famous Dairy Free Mozzarella.
Dairy Free Down Under is a Gold Coast based business who have seen incredible growth since launching and are now exporting globally. It’s a family owned and run business by the Flanagan family who have been in the food manufacturing industry for over 30-years.
For more information, to receive product to sample for an article or to organise an interview with a Flanagan family member please contact pr@brandit.rocks or Mel on 0402 366 333
