Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,660 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BELTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County. 

Shortly before 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Ammendale Road, in Beltsville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, driven by Henry James Harrod Jr., 69, of Beltsville, Maryland, was traveling on the southbound side of Baltimore Avenue when he rear-ended a 2011 BMW 328i at the intersection. The Chrysler then struck a 2017 Honda Accord, which had been turning right from Ammendale Road to travel south onto Baltimore Avenue.  

The driver of the Honda, Irma Gabriel Saravia Martinez, 28, of Laurel, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where she died. No other injuries were reported because of the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation. 

Baltimore Avenue was shut down for approximately five hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this incident.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.