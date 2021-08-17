Industrial Valves Market to Garner $93,664.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Automation in control valves has made major advancements, owing to growing emphasis on precise positioning and automation of industrial valves.

Industrial valves are used in process industries for direction, regulation, and control of gases, slurries, liquids, vapors, and others. Industrial valves are mainly manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other high functioning metal alloys to obtain efficient flow control in industries such as water & wastewater, oil & power, food & beverages, chemicals, and others.The global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $93,664.9 million in 2028 from $58,547.9 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the industrial valves market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the growth of the industrial valves market during 2020.

Top 10 Leading Players
AVK Holding A/S
Avcon Controls Private Limited
Schlumberger Limited
Crane Co.
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
Forbes Marshall
IMI plc
Metso Corporation
The Weir Group plc

Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial valves market trends and dynamics.
In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2028.
Extensive industrial valves market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive industrial valves market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.
The global industrial valves market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Material Type
Cast Iron
Steel
Alloy-Based
Others

By Valve Type
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valves
Gate Valves
Globe Valves
Plug Valves
Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves

By Application
Oil & Power
Water & Wastewater
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA