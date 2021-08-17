The Abrahamic Business Circle Pre-Expo Event talks about the Importance & Benefits of Alfalfa and its global forecast

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

The Abrahamic Business -Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” will tackle the importance and benefits of ALFALFA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business -Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” will tackle the importance and benefits of ALFALFA on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

The Abrahamic Business -Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” will be attended by more than 150 Prominent people such as Diplomats, Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all AGRICULTURE Sector + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of Royal Families.

Alfalfa is best known for its value and importance as a high-protein feed source in dairy and beef production systems, but few are aware of alfalfa's many benefits in protecting the soil, providing wildlife habitat, and fixing biological nitrogen so farmers require less fertilizer on subsequent crops.

Alfalfa, called the "Queen of the Forages," is the fourth most widely grown crop in the United States behind corn, wheat and soybeans and double the cotton acreage. One of the most important characteristics of alfalfa is its high nutritional quality as animal feed. It contains vitamins A, D, E, K, U, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Niacin, Panthothanic acid, Inocitole, Biotin, and Folic acid. Alfalfa also contains the following minerals: Phosphorus, Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Chlorine, Sulfur, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Boron, and Molybdenum and trace elements such as Nickel, Lead, Strontium and Palladium.

Alfalfa actually does much more for the soil than protect it from erosion; it actually improves it. Alfalfa has an extensive and deep root system that creates channels and facilitates micro-organism activity that in turn favors improved soil tilth.

According to the Data Bridge Market Research, Global Alfalfa Hay Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 32.50 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 5.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the number of high yielding cattle and fodder demand for these breeds acts as an essential factor driving the alfalfa hay market.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

