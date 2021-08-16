Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

Road stabilization work coming to SR 508, 1 mile west of Onalaska

ONALASKA – People who travel along State Route 508 near Onalaska in Lewis County can soon say goodbye to uneven, rough roadway conditions.

On Monday, Aug. 16, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation began work to install a drainage system within the ditch, which will remove excess water from the highway and improve the stability of the road.

"Due to underground water, this section of highway has seen settlement throughout the years," said WSDOT Project Engineer Colin Newell. "By installing a new drainage system, this water will be removed from the base of the roadway. Improved drainage will help reduce the severity and frequency of roadway settlement, resulting in a smoother and safer ride."

In addition to installing a new drainage system, crews will patch sections along the highway, restoring both the road and shoulder back to its original configuration. Doing this work improves the roadway surface and reduces the need for costly maintenance repairs.

What travelers can expect during construction

Daytime: flaggers directing alternating single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nighttime and weekend: alternating single-lane closures controlled by an automated signal.

Travelers are encouraged use caution when traveling through work zones and to plan ahead for possible delays by signing up to receive email updates or text alerts and downloading the WSDOT mobile app.