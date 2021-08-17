At a CAGR of 19.5% NFC Payment Devices Market to Garner $67.70 Billion by 2028

NFC Payment Devices Market

NFC Payment Devices Market

NFC Payment Devices Market Size, Share | Analysis & Forecast – 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in penetration of contactless payment systems at retail stores, petrol pumps, and stations and rise in shift from traditional payment systems to digital systems across developing regions coupled with increase in trend of mobile commerce have boosted the growth of the global NFC payment devices market. However, high risk of stolen or lost wearables and battery drain issues hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for mobile and wearable payment devices is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global NFC payment devices market generated $16.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $67.71 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Request PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11682

Covid-19 scenario:

Implementation of lockdown by several governments boosted the use of digital payment services. Moreover, increase in adoption of contactless payments and penetration of mobile payment services by financial institutes are expected to continue to increase post pandemic.

The global NFC payment devices market on the basis of device type, application, and region.

Based on device type, the smartwatch segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the smart rings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the NFC Payment Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11682?reqfor=covid

On the basis of application, the entertainment centers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. However, the grocery stores segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

The global NFC payment devices market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11682

The global NFC payment devices market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Apple, Inc. Fitbit, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Gramin Ltd, McLear Ltd., Jakcom Technology Co. Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nymi, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

At a CAGR of 19.5% NFC Payment Devices Market to Garner $67.70 Billion by 2028

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Industrial Valves Market to Garner $93,664.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Global Travel Retail Market Expected to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2025
Dating Services Market Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026
View All Stories From This Author