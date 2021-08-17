Jet Mill Market Worth $185.7 Million in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027

Rapid growth in the cosmetics and lifestyle industry is expected to surge demand for jet mills.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A jet mill or jet pulverizer can grind average particle size between 1 and 10 micron. Jet milling is the process of reducing primary particle size by utilizing high pressure and compressed air to generate high velocity collision between particles. Collision between particles reduce particle size significantly. Jet mills are widely used for friable or brittle materials such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polymers, and others.The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.Top 10 Leading PlayersErich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KGFluid Energy Processing and Equipment CompanyFreund, Ltd.Hosokawa Micron CorporationKurimoto, Ltd.Promas Engineers Private LimitedShandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd.The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc.Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd.Midas Microtech Engineering Private LimitedKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global jet mill market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive jet mill market opportunity analysis of all the countries is provided in the report.The global jet mill market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeSpiral jet millFluidized bed jet millOthersBy End-User IndustryChemicalPharmaceuticalMineralsOthersBy CapacityLess than 200 kg/h201 to 1000 kg/hMore than 1000 kg/hBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA