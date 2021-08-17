Jet Mill Market Worth $185.7 Million in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027
Rapid growth in the cosmetics and lifestyle industry is expected to surge demand for jet mills.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A jet mill or jet pulverizer can grind average particle size between 1 and 10 micron. Jet milling is the process of reducing primary particle size by utilizing high pressure and compressed air to generate high velocity collision between particles. Collision between particles reduce particle size significantly. Jet mills are widely used for friable or brittle materials such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polymers, and others.
The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11474
Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.
Top 10 Leading Players
Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG
Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company
Freund, Ltd.
Hosokawa Micron Corporation
Kurimoto, Ltd.
Promas Engineers Private Limited
Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd.
The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc.
Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd.
Midas Microtech Engineering Private Limited
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global jet mill market trends and dynamics.
In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive jet mill market opportunity analysis of all the countries is provided in the report.
The global jet mill market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11474
Key Market Segments
By Type
Spiral jet mill
Fluidized bed jet mill
Others
By End-User Industry
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Minerals
Others
By Capacity
Less than 200 kg/h
201 to 1000 kg/h
More than 1000 kg/h
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11474
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn