Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Worth $176,559.1 Thousand by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%

Increase in construction activities in the developing countries, such as India and China drives the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart indoor gardening system is a self-growing garden solution, which enables users to grow herbs, fresh plants, and flowers with higher nutritional content. The smart garden is a technological gardening device that is controlled by Wi-Fi. It has an app that helps to manage the unit from Android phone or iOS. These systems are designed for indoor use to manage lighting and offer nutrients to plants.

The global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as rise in urbanization coupled with increase in disposable income in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam drives the residential and commercial construction activities, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. On the contrary, unfavorable climate conditions is one of the major restraints of the smart indoor garden systems market. Conversely, technological advancements in smart indoor garden systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in near future.

Top 10 Leading Players

Aero Farms
Agrilution GmbH
AVA Technologies Inc.
BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)
CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd
Click & Grow LLC
EDN Inc.
Grobo Inc.
Plantui Oy
SproutsIO Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart indoor garden systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth smart indoor garden systems market analysis is conducted by the constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart indoor garden systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Floor Garden
Wall Garden

By Technology

Self-watering
Smart Sensing
Smart Pest Management

By End-User

Residential
Commercial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

