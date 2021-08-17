CRISIS RESIDENTIAL ASSOCIATION HOSTS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE OCTOBER 12-14, 2021
National Conference brings together mental health professionals in psychiatric treatment and crisis response
We are proud to convene some of the preeminent innovators and service providers and behavioral health. This is a critical time for our industry to come together and learn from one another."”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crisis Residential Association is proud to host its 4th annual Crisis Residential Conference October 14th & 15th in Louisville, KY.
— Travis Atkinson, President of CRA
Hosted at the historical Galt House in downtown Louisville, the Crisis Residential Conference brings together the best ideas in residential alternatives to psychiatric hospitalization. Boasting a spectacular lineup of nationally recognized speakers and thought leaders, attendees will learn about innovations and best practices in the field of behavioral health crisis care.
CRA is pleased to host Cherene Caracao of Promise Resource Network, Hudson Harris of San Diego County Behavioral Health Department, and Dr. Matthew Goldman of the San Francisco County Health Department as our keynote speakers. The conference also boasts an exceptional lineup of panels and workshops with innovators and influencers in crisis services, covering important topics such as mobile crisis response and dispatch, workforce sustainability, and the intersection of spirituality and crisis care.
We invite all those working in the field of behavioral health crisis care to join us for an invigorating time of learning, connection, and fellowship. Registration, sponsorship, and event updates can be found at https://www.crisisresidentialassociation.org/2021conference.html.
About the Crisis Residential Association
The Crisis Residential Association exists to support the operational and clinical functions of Crisis Residential programs around the world. Rooted in the values of empathy, recovery, and continuous improvement, the association seeks to connect providers with the best ideas in behavioral health treatment to transform the way people receive mental health care.
If you would like more information about this virtual conference or would like to sponsor, please contact Travis Atkinson at 616.228.0762 or email at travisa@tbdsolutions.com .
Travis Atkinson
TBD Solutions
+1 616-228-0762
email us here