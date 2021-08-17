Paint Roller Market to Register 5.5% CAGR to Reach $3,182.2 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players

The rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments drives the paint roller market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A paint roller is a painting tool, which is utilized for painting flat surfaces efficiently. It includes roller frame and a cover which absorbs the paint and applies it to the respective surface. The handle section is used by painter to hold the roller, the roller frame is connected to the roller cover. The roller cover can be cleaned and reused or disposed after use.The global paint roller market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10516 The commonly observed types of paint roller are synthetic and blended. Among these, the blended segment accounts for the largest size by value, owing to increased demand from various industries such as construction and furniture. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals provided, such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the paint roller market growth.Top Leading PlayersAnderson ProductsBeorolGordon BrushMarshall Brushes & RollersPremier Paint Roller ManufacturingPurdyQuali-Tech ManufacturingStanley Black & Decker, IncRoll RoyThe Wooster Brush CompanyKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging paint roller market trends and dynamics.An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive paint roller market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global paint roller market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10516 Key Market SegmentsBy FabricSyntheticBlendedBy Frame SizeShorterMediumLargeBy End-userResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEASpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10516