Swimming Pool Construction Market Worth $7,392.6 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.8%
The swimming pool construction market was hampered during lockdown owing to a complete shutdown or restrictions on construction activities.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region. The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by the construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. The pools are designed upon the requirement of the user, whether it should be in-ground or above-ground.
The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
There has been rise in diseases and health problems among people around the globe. This has led to rise in awareness to regularly exercise, boost the immune system of the body, and live a healthy life. The awareness of regular exercise has led to construction of new gyms consisting of swimming pools as well as renovating the old gyms and making them equipped with swimming pools on public demand.
Top 10 Key Players Analysis
Aloha Pools Ltd.
Aquamarine Pools
Concord Pools and Spas
Leisure Pools
Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.
Myrtha Pools
Natare Corporation
Platinum Pools
Presidential Pools
Spas & Patio
Southern Poolscapes.
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging swimming pool construction market trends and dynamics.
In-depth analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the swimming pool construction market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The swimming pool construction market analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Material
Concrete
Fiberglass
Vinyl Liner
Steel Frame
By Construction Type
Above-ground
In-ground
By End-User
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
