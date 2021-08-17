5 Ways to Grow Your Brand As An Influencer

Influencers Grow their Brands with FlashFomo

Growing your brand as an influencer can be tough. Here are five ways to keep your current subscriber base engaged and your follower count climbing.

Growing your brand is about meeting consumers where they are; and right now, consumers are resonating with user-generated-style content that is raw, authentic and relatable!” — David Nicholls, Founder at FlashFomo

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an influencer, creating content that your followers love can be both time consuming and creatively challenging; and when you finally put that finished product out there, you want to ensure your audience is growing so you have the most amount of eyes on your content as possible.Here are five ways to keep your current subscriber base engaged, your follower count climbing, and your personal brand expanding.1. Keep your content authentic.'Growing your brand is about meeting consumers where they are; and right now, consumers are resonating with user-generated-style content that is raw, authentic and relatable;' with 90% of consumers saying that authenticity is important when deciding which brands they like and support.- David Nicholls, CEO at Social Commerce Platform FlashFomo Content that isn't over-curated or too polished is what is proving to be most effective right now. Look at this as a win! Your followers resonate with your genuine, real self meaning you can spend less time practicing, perfecting and editing; and just keep it real.2. Post when your followers are most engaged.Whichever platform you’re on, it’s important to check how your posts are performing. YouTube has Analytics, Instagram has Insights, and both give you an inside look at the behaviour of your audience. Once you have an idea of your audience’s behaviour, test out a few different times of the day for similar posts and see which get the most impressions, likes and views.Our tip? Create a spreadsheet to track your posting schedule and engagement rate of your posts.3. Create content that’s specific to each platform.What resonates with your subscribers on Youtube is different to what your Instagram followers want to see. Sure, the image sizes and platform designs are different, but so is the audience demographic and the style of content your followers are looking for. Rather than creating new content for each platform, tweak the tone and length of your content.4. Run a giveaway.Giveaways and small-scale competitions are an excellent way to generate engagement and garner new followers. You’ve probably seen many creators and influencers call for people to enter a giveaway by tagging a friend in the comments. This means you’re not only getting a comment, but also expanding your potential reach. It’s a good idea to offer an extra entry to people who share your post to their stories as well; or go a step further and link up with a like-minded brand and run a giveaway together to expand your reach. Always ensure you adhere to the AiMCO Best Practice when it comes to gifting and ad disclosure.5. Jump aboard the merch trainCreating a line of personally-branded merchandise has taken flight in recent years as a great way for Creators to grow their brand and find a new revenue stream. But it’s important to partner with a platform that makes it as seamless as possible for you to do so.FlashFomo is the missing piece of your brand that you’ve been searching for. It’s a platform that helps you build your digital storefront of personally-branded products, and then ensures you can amplify it across your social channels—like YouTube, WeChat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Linktree and more—for maximum exposure. It means that you, as a social influencer, can seamlessly advertise your products to thousands, if not millions, of potential customers and ensures your brand continues to grow.

