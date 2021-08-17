Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Worth $7,930.4 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plastic Extrusion Machines Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic extrusion machines are mechanical systems designed to produce continuous profile extruded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide plastic extrusion machine of various sizes, types, and variants to meet the requirements of customers.

The global plastic extrusion machines market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Using plastic extrusion machine, highly precise mass production of extruded plastic components is possible. Plastic extrusion machine serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for producing large volume of continuous profile plastic products. The global plastic extrusion machine market growth is driven by surge in demand for extruded plastic products globally.

Top 10 Leading Players

Bausano & Figli SpA
Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA
Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.
KraussMaffei Group
Milacron Holdings Corp.
Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co.
KG Maschinenfabrik
The Japan Steel Works
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA
Windsor Machines Limited

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plastic extrusion machines market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by plastic extrusion machines market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive plastic extrusion machines market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global plastic extrusion machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Machine Type

Single-screw
Twin-screw

By Process type

Blown film extrusion
Sheet/film extrusion
Tubing extrusion
Others

By Solution

New sales
Aftermarket

By Application

Building & construction
Medical
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
