Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:08 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/fhBpyR6CJcU

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

