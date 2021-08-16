Homicide: 3800 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:31 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Shortly thereafter, officers responded for the report of an adult male victim that walked into an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Omar Moore, of Hyattsville, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.