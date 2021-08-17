The Scottish Medium Denise-Scott O’Donnell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us are struggling and cannot move forward in our lives because we are still in grief for the loved ones we have lost.

By understanding and healing from our past, we can better guide our decision-making in the present to achieve the future we want.

Denise-Scott O’Donnell is an evidential medium who can connect clearly with spirit. Known as “The Scottish Medium,” Denise provides healing by allowing her clients to work through their grief.

Denise details relational evidence for her clients to connect with: names, dates, memories, personality traits to identify their loved one in spirit.

“My job is to open up that channel and create a tangible connection,” explains Denise. “It's really for us to open that dialogue between the client and loved ones to create a healing experience. The really gratifying part of the job is when they leave the session feeling like they have had a conversation with the person on the other side that they need to hear from.”

Denise says she is her most joyous, most productive self when she is helping someone else, and is proud of her work with those in the LGBTQI community,

“One of the practices that I really believe in is an ancient Japanese practice of Ikigai, finding your soul's purpose,” says Denise. “Why are you here? What does the world need? What are you passionate about? What can you make money doing? Your purpose combines all four and allows you to contribute to what you truly believe in. And when you can make that your primary practice or your primary source of income, that's what I believe brings contentedness into our lives and in turn, happiness.”

Life is a beautiful, but it is inevitably marked by loss. It's comforting to know that there is a greater wisdom. Denise’s work is proof of that.

“People are coming to me when they genuinely need something,” says Denise, “so I'm most proud of my ability to listen intently and respond with kindness. I can bring people some clarity, some relief. It just allows them to take a step forward, and it may only be one step, but it's one step further than they were.”

