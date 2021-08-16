Submit Release
Public invited to discuss CWD management options for deer herds on the east side of the Big Horn Basin

Join us Aug. 23 in Greybull or Aug. 24 in Worland

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites hunters, landowners and other interested persons to attend one of two public meetings to discuss chronic wasting disease (CWD) and potential management options for several hunt areas in the eastern portion of the Big Horn Basin. The discussion will focus on deer hunt areas 164, 41 and 47, but deer hunt areas 35, 37, 39 and 40 will also be discussed. 

CWD was first detected 17 years ago in the area and has spread across most of the Big Horn Basin. High prevalence rates are now being documented in some deer hunt areas, particularly those along the Bighorn, Greybull and Shoshone Rivers.  

“Local Game and Fish managers are interested in beginning conversations about potential management options to hopefully slow the spread and reduce the prevalence of the disease,” said Bart Kroger, Worland area wildlife biologist. “We encourage anyone who is concerned about CWD to attend a meeting.”  

During the meetings, wildlife managers will provide an overview of CWD, discuss implementation of the statewide CWD management plan and provide information on the prevalence of the disease in local deer herds and how it may be impacting local deer populations.  

“The goal from these meetings is to gauge the public’s interest and concern for CWD locally,”  Kroger said. “This is the beginning of a long-term management process that we hope will garner local interest and help guide future management decisions.”

During a recent process related to the development of a statewide CWD plan, hunters voiced that doing nothing about CWD is unacceptable. Any management actions taken will be done with public buy-in and participation, so assistance from hunters, landowners and the general public is critically important. 

Meeting dates and locations are as follows: Aug. 23    Greybull     Town Hall                              6 p.m.  Aug. 24    Worland     Washakie Co Fairgrounds    6 p.m.

- WGFD -

 

