Guinness World Record for Highest Bagpipe Performance to be attempted in honor of the Mac Parkman Foundation

Father will attempt to establish the World Record in honor of his son, Mac Parkman, and to raise awareness of the risks of mental illness from contact sports

It is an honor to try and do this for Mac and to raise awareness of the risks of concussive and subconcussive trauma from contact sports and the connection of that trauma to mental illness”
— Bruce Parkman
ANNA MARIA, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, the President of the Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the highest bagpipe performance by playing for 15 minutes at the summit of Pikes Peak on Sunday, August 22 at 2 PM.

“It is an honor to try and do this for Mac and to raise awareness of the risks of concussive and subconcussive trauma from contact sports and the connection of that trauma to mental illness,” said the Foundation President and Mac’s father Bruce Parkman. He always knew I liked to do nutty stuff and this is something he would expect me to do, it’s just that now, I get to do this for him and his legacy. I was always told I was full of hot air, now I have to prove it”

The attempt will take place at the summit of Pikes Peak Sunday, 22 August at 2 PM

If you have time, please read Mac’s story and honor one of the most loving, caring, unbelievably pure human beings we will ever meet in our lives.

https://concussionfoundation.org/personal-stories/legacy-stories/mac-parkman


About The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma
The Mac Parkman Foundation focuses serve as a source of information, resources, and communications to the community of parents, coaches/athletic trainers, medical staff, and athletes that are affected by sports-related concussions and to raise awareness of the long-term implications of concussive and subconcussive trauma to include Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE in our children. www.mpfact.com

Suzanne Lines
The Mac Parkman Foundation
Suzanne@mpfact.com
