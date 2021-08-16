Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida is setting up a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. This location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“Early monoclonal antibody treatment keeps people out of the hospital and saves lives,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We look forward to continuing to open these sites throughout the state and hope awareness about the treatment continues to spread.”

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov

To see the full video from the event, please click HERE

“The monoclonal antibody treatment can be a game changer if you get it early,” said Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration Simone Marstiller. “I have seen firsthand how effective this therapy can be at keeping people out of the hospital and speeding their recovery. Once again, Governor DeSantis has prioritized Florida’s seniors and has created a delivery system for the monoclonal antibody treatment that will allow Florida’s most vulnerable citizens to receive the treatment without leaving their long-term care facility and keeping them at home and out of hospitals.”

“The Division is committed to increasing access to monoclonal antibody therapy statewide, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health,” saidFlorida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie. “We will continue to work with County Emergency Management offices to identify additional locations for this lifesaving treatment and ensure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.”

“This is a lifesaving treatment that needs more attention,” said FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for his dedication to protecting Floridians through innovative solutions. By increasing access to monoclonal antibody therapy through mobile and stationary sites, we will continue the fight against COVID-19 in Florida and bring this treatment to the individuals who need it most. Monoclonal antibodies have been used in medicine for decades and have the ability to protect the human body from viruses.”

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, to support Governor DeSantis’ initiative, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines , they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE

