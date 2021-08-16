TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shelby County

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Monday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., while conducting an investigation in the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle in Memphis, Shelby County deputies attempted to make contact with an individual in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The preliminary investigation shows, as they approached, the driver accelerated toward an officer, striking him. That deputy fired his service weapon into the vehicle and injured the driver. Both were transported to area hospitals. The driver, identified as Antonio Jackson (DOB: 12/29/94), subsequently died from his injuries. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or evidence that could help with this investigation is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.