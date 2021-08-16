DNR invites public to testify at Jennie Lake Waterfowl Refuge hearing Aug. 25 (published August 16, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a public hearing to consider a petition to reestablish the Jennie Lake Waterfowl Refuge in Douglas County through the end of the 2024 waterfowl hunting season.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Urness Town Hall, 2160 County Road 1 SW, Evansville. The public is invited to provide input about reestablishing this waterfowl refuge. The reestablishment is required every four years, in order to maintain the waterfowl refuge status.

Jennie Lake is a 316-acre shallow lake legally designated by the DNR for wildlife management purposes under Minnesota Statute 97A.101 subdivision 2. The lake has a history of heavy use by migrating waterfowl, especially diving and dabbling duck species. It is one of approximately 60 shallow lakes to receive this formal wildlife lake designation. This designation allows the DNR to temporarily lower lake levels periodically to improve wildlife habitat and regulate motorized watercraft and recreational vehicles on the lake.

Jennie Lake and surrounding uplands are managed by the DNR as a waterfowl refuge, closed to waterfowl hunting. The refuge designation gives waterfowl a secure place to feed and rest, and provides hunting opportunities in the surrounding area.

More information on wildlife lakes and the Shallow Lakes Program is available on the DNR shallow lakes website.