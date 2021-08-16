Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson on First Federal Update in 45 Years to Nutrition Benefits

“California families and individuals receiving nutrition benefits through CalFresh will receive vital food resources as more than $2 billion in additional nutrition benefits are coming their way.

“For the first time in more than 45 years, the federal government has updated the methodology it uses to determine nutrition benefits to more accurately reflect the current cost of food as well as what individuals typically eat, the latest dietary guidance, and nutrients in food items. As a result, Californians will see on average—excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief—an increase of $36.24 per person, per month.

“These additional benefits will further our recovery, while helping to disrupt the disparities that continue to disadvantage our vulnerable and at-risk neighbors.

“We applaud the Biden-Harris administration for taking proactive action to ensure that we continue to build back better by lifting individuals, families, and communities.

“As a result of this change, an eligible household of three may now receive up to $658 per month in CalFresh Food benefits. Individuals and families with low-income can apply online in as little as 10 minutes at www.GetCalFresh.org.”