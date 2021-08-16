Chip sealing scheduled east and west of Cody on US14/16/20, and on WY120 south of Cody

With the start of June, chip sealing south of Cody on the WY120 project has been scheduled, as well as a contract chip sealing project west and east of Cody on US14/16/20.

Next week, fog sealing is scheduled on US14/16/20 east of Cody between the intersection of WY120 and Sage Creek (mileposts 54.64 to 57.25); WY120, from the intersection with US/14/16/20 south past the Park County Landfill (mileposts 74 to 81.2).

"Chip sealing, with good weather, is tentatively slated to start June 7 on the US14/16/20," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on each road section for possibly 24 hours a day during sealing operations, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles," Frost said. "Again, all dates are subject to favorable weather conditions, and these dates may change. We thank everyone, in advance, for their patience."

The US 14/16/20 chip sealing is part of a $1.44 million contract chip sealing project in northwest Wyoming. Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, and the completion date for the chip sealing project is Sept. 30, 2021.

Contract chip sealing locations include:

-- US14/16/20 (mileposts 54.64 to 57.25), Cody-Greybull (Intersection of WYO 120 and US14/16/20 to Sage Creek), scheduled the week of June 8; -- US14/16/20 (mileposts 41.73 to 49.02), Yellowstone to Cody (North Shore Bay to Stampede Park), scheduled for the week of June 13; -- US16 (mileposts 33.99 to 44.04), Ten Sleep to Buffalo (Ten Sleep Canyon to Deer Haven Lodge), scheduled the week of June 20; -- US 20/WY789 (mileposts 116.38 to 128.32), Shoshoni to Thermopolis (Wind River Canyon), scheduled the week of June 27; -- US14 (mileposts 26.71 to 37.88), Shell to Burgess Junction (Shell Falls to the Big County line), scheduled the week of July 5.

Chip sealing of the WY120 project south of Cody is scheduled the week of June 8 by Mountain Construction Co. The $5.5 million, 6.8-mile project was completed last fall, with the exception of chip sealing. The Cody South project is located between the WY120/US14/16/20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.

Why does WYDOT use chip sealing on highways?

Frost said chip seals provide WYDOT with the opportunity to maintain highways for very low cost; chip seals result in lower costs over the long term; chip seals provide benefits to motorists from roads maintained in better condition; chip seals enhance safety by providing good skid resistance; chip seals provide an effective moisture barrier for pavement by sealing cracks in the pavement; and chip seals prevent deterioration of the asphalt surface from the effects of aging and oxidation due to water and sun.