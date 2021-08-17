YellowTelescope, iScreamSocialMedia, and SEOversite Celebrate 4-Peat on Inc. Magazine List of Fastest-Growing Companies

YellowTelescope Named to Inc. 5000 List

YellowTelescope, iScreamSocialMedia, and SEOversite Named to Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America For 4th Year Running

This has been perhaps the most rewarding year to achieve such tremendous growth. If we are to be hired to coach businesses on growth, we must grow during the toughest times.” — Jon Hoffenberg, President

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 4th year in a row, YellowTelescope, LLC (YellowTelescope, iScreamSocialMedia, and SEOversite) has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This year, YellowTelescope, LLC ranked #3343 out of 5000 in America, and #94 on the Florida regional list. “This has been perhaps the most rewarding year to achieve such tremendous growth,” said President, Jon Hoffenberg, “the pride we have in our team, to have broken through despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, is tremendous.” With the difficulties navigating the pandemic presented to many businesses during 2020, the company helped its clients avoid any layoffs or furloughs of their sales teams, plus did not cut any employee hours or layoff any team members internally. “Having opened our doors in 2008 directly into the global real estate crisis, we anticipated, and prepared for, some sort of extremely challenging time for almost 12 years, so we're poised and financially ready to weather the proverbial storm and come out even stronger with greater market share. If we are to be hired to coach businesses on growth, we must grow during the toughest times,” Hoffenberg said of the company’s culture and approach.

The last four years of growth have built an expectation of excellence for the company, and the chaos of 2020 did not deter them. During that time, which was so disastrous for so many businesses, YellowTelescope practices maintained 70%-90% same-day consultation closing ratios. Nearly all aesthetic practices hit their highest revenue years of all time despite being shut down for as long as five months. YellowTelescope will be hosting the 11th Annual YT Seminar in Miami, October 22-23, 2021, where they plan to continue sharing their keys to business growth.

YellowTelescope is a consulting company based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2008 by Jon Hoffenberg and Ed Syring, the company has flourished from a startup to the leading medical staffing, consulting, and practice training company. YellowTelescope consults practices across the globe having overseen nearly $1 billion in practice results. YellowTelescope’s sister-companies, SEOversite and iScreamSocialMedia, help businesses in all industries attract more customers through digital marketing, website design, social media marketing, and more. YellowTelescope, LLC was named Financial Times’ “500 Fastest Growing Companies in North America," “Top 10 Management Consultancies in North America,” and South Florida Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work in South Florida” in 2021, in addition to several other awards.