Bill Liu, CEO OF Royole Corporation honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

Bill Liu, CEO OF Royole Corporation, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Royole achieved multi-billion dollars market valuation in just four years, making it one of the fastest growing tech startups. ”LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bill Liu, CEO OF Royole Corporation has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
— Mike Walters, Editor in Chief - World Biz Magazine
Dr. Bill Liu is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Royole Corporation, a pioneer and global leader in the flexible technology industry. Royole has developed a series of innovative technologies and products for next-generation technologies, including super-thin fully flexible displays, fully flexible sensors, and the world’s first commercial foldable screen smartphone, FlexPai, brought to market.
Dr. Liu founded Royole with two friends from Stanford in 2012 with the mission to transform the way people experience and interact with the world. Royole introduced the world's thinnest 0.01 mm fully flexible display in 2014. In 2018, Royole commenced the volume production of fully flexible displays from its $1.7B production campus in Shenzhen, which marked a new era in display technology, representing a generational leap over rigid flat and curved displays. One application of Royole’s flexible technology led to the creation and launch of the FlexPai in 2018, the world’s first foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, representing a significant milestone in the evolution of the mobile phone industry. Most recently, Royole introduced the world’s first micro-LED based stretchable display technology compatible with industrial manufacturing processes, demonstrating Royole’s continued leadership as a pioneer in flexible electronics.
Royole achieved multi-billion dollars market valuation in just four years, making it one of the fastest growing tech startups. As the company Founder, Dr. Liu was selected to Fortune’s 2019 40 Under 40, 35 Innovators Under 35 by MIT Technology Review in 2017, Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2017 and Top 10 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs in the US and China by Forbes in 2015, amongst several other prestigious awards. Prior to founding Royole, Dr. Liu worked at IBM Corporation in New York from 2009 to 2012. He received a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 2009, and B.S./M.S. degrees with honors in Electronic Engineering from Tsinghua University in 2004/2006. He was a recipient of both First Prizes for National Olympiad of Physics and Chemistry in 1999.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT ROYOLE CORPORATION
Royole Corporation is a pioneer and the global leader in the flexible technology industry that is revolutionizing the way people experience and interact with the world. We have leveraged our proprietary flexible technology to produce fully flexible displays (FFD) and sensors (FFS), and a full range of next-generation human-machine interface products, including foldable smartphones and other smart devices. We also provide tailored solutions to our customers in six major industries – smart mobile devices, smart transportation, media and entertainment, sports and fashion, smart home, office and education. Our significant intellectual property rights and innovative engineering and design capabilities enabled us to achieve a number of industry milestones, including the world’s thinnest and full-color FFD, the world’s first FFD production facility with commercial production, and the world’s first foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, FlexPai®. Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in California, Shenzhen, Beijing, Hongkong, the Netherlands and Japan.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
