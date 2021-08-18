Xngage Launches “B2B Bits & Bytes” Season 1: A New Podcast for B2B eCommerce Leaders
A 6-Episode First Season with Tips and Tools for B2B eCommerce Leaders to Improve Business Impact
B2B Bits & Bytes is for B2B ecommerce leaders. Whether you are brand new to ecommerce or have been in the channel for years, our podcast offers ways to create real and lasting value in B2B.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S.A., August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in ecommerce integrations, has launched “B2B Bits & Bytes” a podcast series that focuses on the needs of B2B enterprises. Xngage leaders created it to generate awareness of successful practices in B2B ecommerce. With accelerated growth in ecommerce, and a projected addressable B2B ecommerce market of $5.7 Trillion by 2025 according to Barron’s, the podcast offers knowledge, tools, and tips to help B2B businesses win in this channel and to compete digitally.
— Joe Albrecht, CEO and Co-Founder
“Our focus and experience in both B2B and digital commerce gives us an opportunity to share best practices,” states Joe Albrecht, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Xngage. “We have significantly transformed over forty mid-to enterprise-level B2B companies and want to help more companies wherever they are on their journey. Whether a B2B company is new to ecommerce or well on their way, Xngage brings independent thinking and expertise to help clients plan and implement strategic imperatives.”
Xngage focuses on the B2B market with clients in industrial, distribution and manufacturing, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients. The first podcast series, dubbed “Season 1,” unpacks each pillar in detail for listeners. The podcast is designed for chief information officers, chief executive officers, owners, and digital commerce executives within B2B organizations.
“B2B Bits & Bytes,” the podcast name, reflects the digital foundations, or the building blocks needed, for a good B2B ecommerce program. “We provide practical methods for people actively engaged in digital commerce,” states Charbel Abou Chaaya, Chief Digital Officer and Managing Partner. “We have focused on B2B businesses because we understand these complex digital buying environments and want to see these companies thrive during these rapidly changing times.”
The podcast is now available on streaming services or wherever listeners access podcasts. The full first season contains six episodes, and each one lasts approximately 40 minutes. Season 2 is now currently in development and is scheduled for launch this fall.
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focused on digital commerce success in B2B for manufacturers and distributors. We fuse digital strategy with execution, deliver innovation, and promote cloud adoption to transform client technology ecosystems. For more information visit www.xngage.com.
