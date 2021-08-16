Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 9:05 pm, the suspect approached the victims, uniformed Special Police Officers, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it towards the victims. The suspect then fled the scene but was apprehended by one of the Special Police Officers.

On Sunday, August 14, 2021, 23 year-old Kortez Malik Tresvant, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).