Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,651 in the last 365 days.

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet virtually August 23

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 23, remotely via teleconference. The meeting was originally scheduled with an in-person option but has been changed to a remote meeting to minimize the spread of COVID-19.  Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone.

WHO:             Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT:          Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN:          Monday, August 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on August 23.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1e98c2db96c7c6e1528aa5352980e1b0 Meeting number:  161 550 3309 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 550 3309

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet virtually August 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.