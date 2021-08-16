Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet virtually August 23

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 23, remotely via teleconference. The meeting was originally scheduled with an in-person option but has been changed to a remote meeting to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN: Monday, August 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on August 23.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1e98c2db96c7c6e1528aa5352980e1b0 Meeting number: 161 550 3309 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 550 3309

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

