Astable Multivibrator Market to Grow at USD 2.0 Billion by 2025 at 7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Astable Multivibrator Market information by Type, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is expected to grow from USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%.

Astable Multivibrator Market Scope:

Astable multivibrator, also known as free-running multivibrator, oscillates between two states, continually producing two square wave output waveforms. Since this device produces square waves, it is a source of a harmonic frequency of higher-order production. It can be operated as an oscillator over a wide range of audio and radio frequencies.

Astable multivibrator is used in electronic circuits for multiple purposes, such as the wave generator and voltage-frequency converter, and in pulse synchronization and construction of voltmeter and SMPS. Astable circuits consist of two switching transistors, a cross-coupled feedback network, and two-time delay capacitors, allowing oscillation between the two states with no external triggering to changes in state.

Dominant Key Players on Astable Multivibrator Market Covered Are:

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor (US)

TEXAS Instruments (US)

Nexperia (Netherlands)

Microchip Technology (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Toshiba (Japan)

Fairchild Semiconductor (US)

Visionics Sweden HB (Sweden)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Market Drivers:

Free-running multivibrator produces a continuous square wave from its output or outputs, which can be used to flashlights or produce a sound in a loudspeaker. The global Astable Multivibrator Market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the rising use of electronic devices. Besides, the rising demand for quality electronics drives the growth of the market. The cabling and innovations designed to enable electrifications substantiate the market size.

The astable multivibrator market sales largely depend on its applications, such as oscillators, Morse code generators, pulse position modulators, amateur radio equipment, timers RFID system, FSK generator, and others. However, most industry revenue comes from original equipment manufacturers. Moreover, huge developments in the telecommunication industry due to the increasing deployment of 4G and LTE networks drive the oscillator market.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The astable multivibrator market forecast is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into collector-coupled astable multivibrator and emitter-coupled astable multivibrator.

The application segment is sub-segmented into oscillator, Morse code generators, pulse position modulator, amateur radio equipment, timers, RFID system, FSK generator, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global astable multivibrator market. The region is home to advanced technologies and hence the early adopters of emerging technologies. Besides, the largest market share attributes to the presence of top players such as ON Semiconductor, TEXAS Instruments, and Microchip Technology and well-established development centers in the region.

The rise in uses of gnat-power sawtooth oscillators for extremely low-power consumption and low supply voltages substantiates the region’s astable multivibrator market share. The US, Canada, and Mexico account for considerable market shares due to the astable multivibrator industry in these countries. The North American astable multivibrator market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second spot globally in terms of the astable multivibrator market value. Ample availability of cost-competitive workforces and raw material advantages are major driving forces behind increased production plants in the region. Growing uses of long-distance radio communication technologies and equipments contribute to the market rise.

Moreover, the rising demand for multivibrator circuits with components screwed to literal breadboards and power supplied by banks of wet-cell batteries creates significant market demand. The large production base of electronic component manufacturing and advances in technologies drive the free-running multivibrator market in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing Oscillator market and semiconductors and electronics industries in this region influence the market growth.

Europe is also showing significant growth in the global astable multivibrator market. Increasing investments by key industry players to develop Oscillator technology and high-quality modulating equipments influence the region’s astable multivibrator market share. With their vastly growing electronics industries, the UK, France, and Germany account for notable shares in the regional market. The European astable multivibrator market is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Industry Trends

Communication tools & systems are one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide and the key end-user of astable multivibrators. The adoption of astable multivibrator in communication systems is one of the factors driving the growth of this market. The spurring rise in the media & entertainment industries drives the growth of the market. Additionally, the augmenting demand for flexible and affordable solutions for applications bolsters the market growth.

Astable multivibrators incur low production cost and are easy to design, which fuel the growth of this market. However, due to resistance in the circuit, these multivibrators do not transfer the whole output (o/p) signal to the input (i/p). Although the amplifier restores the lost energy when it amplifies the signal, it is too small in magnitude. These factors are negatively impacting the adoption and growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Astable Multivibrator Market

The onset of COVID 19 significantly affected the global astable multivibrators market, impacting the global economy negatively. This resulted in widening the gap between production & demand, creating financial instability and supply chain disruptions. Further, the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus spread affected the ability of equipment manufacturers to obtain raw materials required for the production to deliver end products.

Also, these manufacturers faced an acute shortage of workforces and challenges of attracting workers from quarantine, which, in turn, spiked the product prices. On the other hand, the global pandemic accelerated digitization and online activities across industries pushed the astable multivibrator market forward. The astable multivibrator market is witnessing a constant uptick over the past few months and would continue to do so during the assessment period.

