Tea Extracts Market Size Worth USD 4.3 Billion by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tea Extracts Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Green Tea and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Category (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tea Extracts Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Tea Extracts Market Information by Type, Form, Category, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR.

Market Drivers and Restrains

Tea extract are processed form of tea leaves that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The upscaling demand for tea-based beverages as health-promoting agents can benefit the tea extract market. In addition, the expansion of the global tea extracts market can be attributed to the growing preference for functional beverages. The availability of different flavor variants in the market and inclination towards organic products can support the market expansion on a global scale. The growing consumption of tea due to its functional properties are encouraging manufacturers to add innovations to their product line, which, in turn, can favor the market growth.

The high price of tea extracts as expense of feedstock ingredients, distribution, and production process are considerably rising can hinder the tea extract market. However, the growing preference for unique flavors and the demand for all-natural ingredients in functional tea extracts, such as; hibiscus, ginger, and rooibos among others are gaining popularity as alternatives to regular tea extracts. This is expected to counter the slow-down of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10373

Tea Extracts Market Competitive Landscape

Synthite Industries Ltd (India)

Dupont (US)

Futureceuticals (US)

Taiyo International (Japan)

Frutarom (US)

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Indena SPA (Italy)

Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

Teawolf (US)

Harrisons Tea (India)

Synergy Flavors (US)

Phyto Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India)

Halssen & Lyon GmbH (Germany)

Kemin Industries (US)

AVT Tea Sources Ltd. (India)

Tea Extract as Nutraceutical to Gain Considerable Traction

The increasing demand for dietary supplements and rising preference for tea extract as a nutraceutical can prompt the market upsurge. Tea extracts aid in regulating blood sugar and blood pressure, prevention of diseases, and in exercise recovery due to richness of antioxidant in it. The availability of tea extract in powdered, capsules, and liquids forms that improve the convenience of consumption of dietary supplements can contribute to the tea extract upsurge in the near future.

Segment Study

The segment assessment of the tea extract market is done on the basis of type, category, and application.

Growing Demand for Black Tea to Prompt Market

The type-based segments of the tea extract market are oolong tea and black tea. The green tea segment is expected to secure the largest market share in the global tea extracts market by 2027. Green tea extract is produced by withering, steaming, rolling, and drying of tea leaves that then, undergoes minimal processing and contain 80%–90% flavonols and catechins. Green tea has less caffeine and offer subtle, delicate flavor. Its health benefits due to rich antioxidant content and pleasant aroma can prompt the segment growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Tea Extracts: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tea-extracts-market-10373

Increasing Demand for Powder Tea Extracts to Underline Market Rise

The form-based segments of the tea extract market are liquid and powder. The powder segment is likely to generate decent turnover by 2027. MRFR data analysis reveals that powder segment can register high CAGR across the forecast tenure. Ease of utility and production of powdered tea extracts, especially for black tea that is easily soluble and contain high antioxidants, can benefit the tea extract market in the analysis period. The liquid segment is likely to acquire 80% market share throughout the review period.

Rise in Commercial Application to Favor Market

The category-based segments of the tea extract market are conventional and organic. The conventional segment is likely to garner high revenue due to the large scale commercial production as the demand for conventional tea is observed to surge.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10373

F&B Sector to Acquire Considerable Revenue

The application-based segments of the tea extract market are personal care, nutraceutical and pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverages among others. The food and beverage segment can dominate the global tea extracts market to earn considerable revenue in the near future. The increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients in the expanding food and beverage industry is identified a key determinant for the market in the years to come. The growing utility of antioxidant rich green tea, as benefits of strong flavor and aroma profile of tea extracts in food and beverage sector is enormous, can prompt the market expansion in the years to come. Marketers, such as; Givaudan and Archer Daniels Midland, can offer products that can cater to the food and beverage application, can favor the market upsurge in the near future.

Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Global Tea Extract Market

MRFR regional market assessment reveals that North America is expected to spearhead the global tea extracts market by 2027. The region is likely to secure more than 30% share of the overall market in the assessment period. The surge in demand for natural ingredients across different industries, such as; personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals & nutraceutical, can benefit North America tea extract market in the years to come. Europe tea extract market is likely to witness similar drivers. Moreover, product innovation is another important factor that can contribute to EU market rise. In Asia Pacific, consumers are inclined toward skincare products that are extracted from natural resources, expansion of customer base cna positively impact the tea extract market, along with the presence of an well-established personal care industry in the region.

Investment in R&D by Key Players to Favor Market

The gradual expansion of the tea extract market can be attributed to the presence of numerous market players and and large buyers base across the globe. Manufacturers of tea extract are constantly investing in partnerships, expansions, and strategic mergers & acquisitions that are observed to intensify competitiveness, thereby can make the tea extract market lucrative. Major marketers are also investing in R&D to add innovations to their products line and expand their scope of application.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10373

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com