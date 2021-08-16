Submit Release
Shelbyville Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Shooting Case

NASHVILLE – Authorities have arrested and charged a Shelbyville man in connection to the shooting of a woman on Friday morning.

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter, TBI Agents began investigating Friday morning’s shooting in the 200 block of Temple Ford Road in Shelbyville. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to Samuel Earl Rich (DOB 8-9-1996) as the man responsible for the crime, which injured and subsequently hospitalized a female victim.

After being placed on TBI’s Most Wanted list on Friday, Rich surrendered to a Bedford County detective on Sunday night, after which he was arrested and booked into the Bedford County Jail. At the time of this release, he was being held without bond.

